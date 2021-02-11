David Beckham Is Producing a New Docuseries About the Feud Between Adidas and Puma 

David Beckham is gearing up to produce a new documentary series that will explore the decades-long feud between Adidas and Puma.

Titled “World War Shoe,” the story will be told in three-parts, according to Deadline, following brothers Adi and Rudolf “Rudi” Dassler after they launched the shoe companies in their hometown of Herzogenaurach, Germany — Rudolf launched Puma in 1948 and Adi founded Adidas in 1949. The project will show how the brothers turned into competitors and then rivals. Their feud went on for 40 years, with the brothers never reconciling.

The project will also dissect the brothers’ relationship, share private details about their lives and highlight how their falling out impacted their small town. Additionally, the series will showcase the influence Puma and Adidas have had on the footwear industry as well as pop culture, music and fashion.

Related Beyoncé Gets Edgy in a Latex Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots for Adidas x Ivy Park 'The Simpsons' and Adidas Are Dropping a New Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger StockX Reveals Massive Nike Air Max Market Share Increase and 50% Resale Price Declines of Yeezys Since 2016

Beckham and his production company Studio 99 — which he launched in 2019 with his manager David Gardner and Nicola Howson — have teamed up with Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted and Matador Content to bring the docuseries to life.

“This is a dramatic and compelling tale,” Howson said, according to Deadline. “It’s not often you find an untold story which will resonate with so many people globally and we are delighted to be partnering with Boat Rocker and Matador to bring it to life.”

A release date for “World War Shoe” has not yet been revealed.

Despite the brothers’ feud, Adidas and Puma have remained two of the biggest shoe manufacturing companies in the world. The brands have launched beloved shoes and memorable collaborations. Recently, designer Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God inked a deal with Adidas and Beyoncé is preparing to drop her Adidas x Ivy Park’s collection “Icy Park” this month.

As for Puma, rap megastar J. Cole has teamed back up with the brand for another basketball court-ready look, the Dreamer 2, following the well-received RS-Dreamer sneaker that dropped last year.