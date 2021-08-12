Daniel Moon and Reebok Have Another Sneaker Collab Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok has teamed up with Daniel Moon once again for another sneaker collaboration.

The sportswear brand confirmed via its release calendar that the Los Angeles-based hair colorist and founder of the salon HAIR Los Angeles has reimagined the classic Club C and Classic Leather silhouettes for their latest project with two iterations for each silhouette arriving before the month’s end.

According to Reebok, the collaborative Classic Leather styles feature four-color gradients designed by Moon and are inspired by some of the brand’s iconic advertisements from the ’80s. The uppers are constructed with a plush terry cloth material as a nod to ’80s Reebok sneakers while referencing the must-have towel for every hair stylist. Adding to the look are multicolored suede overlays to make the shoe stand out.

Rounding out the collab is the two new Club C styles wearing ombré color schemes that are inspired by some of Moon’s signature designs. Similar to the first model, a soft terry cloth material is used for the Club C’s upper while a white midsole and a boldly colored outsole sit below.

The latest Daniel Moon x Reebok collection will be released on Aug. 24 at Reebok.com at 10 a.m. ET with retail prices ranging from $85 to $90.

In related Reebok news, Adidas AG confirmed today that it has sold Reebok to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for about $2.5 billion.

Daniel Moon x Reebok Classic Leather

The Daniel Moon x Reebok Classic Leather collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Daniel Moon x Reebok Classic Leather collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Daniel Moon x Reebok Club C

The Daniel Moon x Reebok Club C collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok