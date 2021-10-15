Under Armour Unveils Stephen Curry’s Next Signature Basketball Shoe

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Under Armour has unveiled Stephen Curry’s next signature basketball shoe with his Curry Brand ahead of the NBA’s 75th season.

After it was initially spotted on the Golden State Warrior’s star point guard’s feet last month, the sportswear brand revealed the Curry Flow 9 today and confirmed that the shoe will make its retail debut next month.

According to Under Armour, the latest model builds on the previous Curry Flow 8, with the introduction of the UA Warp technology on the upper providing improved foot stability. The UA Flow midsole connects to the upper with the supportive overlays on the side providing a secured fit as well as allowing for natural foot movement.

The first set of styles will be created in collaboration with the hit children’s television show “Sesame Street” featuring seven different colorways inspired by the show’s iconic characters.

“This collection is an opportunity for people to use their imaginations a little bit,” says Curry. “You can really show your personality through the way that you play. I love to be creative on the court, try new things, and show different sides of myself. The ‘Sesame Street’ characters prove that everybody belongs in the world of play.”

The Curry Brand’s Curry 9 Flow “Street Pack” collection will debut in the “Count It” and “Play Big” colorways on Nov. 19 at Underarmour.com and at select Under Armour retailers in North America. Each pair will come with a $160 price tag. Additional “Street Pack” styles along with the matching apparel will hit shelves in the coming months.

The Under Armour Curry Flow 9 “Taking Cookies.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

The Under Armour Curry Flow 9 “Count It.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

The Under Armour Curry Flow 9 “Talking Trash.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour