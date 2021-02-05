Stephen Curry’s Latest Shoe Gets a New Look Inspired by Photographer Devin Allen for Under Armour’s Black History Month Collection

Under Armour teased several shoes from its collection with photographer Devin Allen late last month, which was created to celebrate the resilience of Black culture through sports. Today, the athletic giant revealed another look from the lineup, a fresh take on the latest signature shoe for NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

The Curry 8 “Beautiful Flow” is the latest addition to the Undr Armr x Dvnlln collection, which the brand said is inspired by Allen’s photography book “Beautiful Ghetto.”

As a nod to the Pan-African flag, the shoe is delivered with black, red and green hues. Also, the upper features suede panels to bring a texture to the shoe inspired by the asphalt of the Baltimore streets — the home of Under Armour — representative of the grit and resilience of the city.

Additionally, the sockliners of the shoe have a lengthy inspirational message printed on them: “There’s only one way. At least, that’s what they told Stephen. One way to shoot. One way to play. And Devin, they said it was just a lucky shot. That his photos would never take him anywhere. But they both worked & worked & worked. Gave back. Changed the way. So, find your path. Help others find theirs. Defy the odds. Hone your craft. Prove them wrong. And then pass it on. Outwork everyone. Always. And then keep working. Keep helping others. Love where you come from. Give back. Stay real.”

The Curry 8 “Beautiful Flow” is available now via UA.com in adult ($160) and grade school sizing ($130).

Curry 8 “Beautiful Flow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

In addition to the release of the shoe, Curry (as well as his Curry Brand label) and Allen have partnered with former NFL star wide receiver Torrey Smith and the Level 82 Fund to build an outdoor court at West Baltimore’s Hilton Recreation Center, which has been closed for more than 10 years. Under Armour stated this is part of the efforts that will lead to the center’s reopening this summer.

“My first big assignment—and my first time out of the country—was to shoot Stephen during his Asia Tour in 2015. I’ve seen Stephen’s impact and how much Oakland loves him,” Allen said in a statement. “And I’ve worked with Torrey in the Baltimore community and seen his commitment to my city so these two guys were at the top of my list when I thought about who I wanted to collaborate with for this collection.”