Cotopaxi Collaborates With Hoka One One to Give the Torrent 2 Trail Shoe a New Look

Although an infrequent collaborator, Hoka One One has revealed its second this month. This time, the footwear company has teamed up with outdoor gear company Cotopaxi.

According to Hoka One One, the collaboration with Cotopaxi was “born out of a shared passion for responsible manufacturing and the great outdoors.” Additionally, it was executed to celebrate “the kaleidoscopic wonders of this great planet” and invest “in change-makers empowering access to the outdoors for everyone.”

The collab consists of two pieces: a new take on the Cotopaxi Batac 16L Del Día backpack and a reimagined version of the Hoka One One Torrent 2 trail shoe.

The new-look Hoka One One Torrent 2 is executed with a bold color scheme, with colors including green, yellow, orange, teal and magenta consuming the look. From a performance standpoint, the trail running shoe is lightweight and plush-cushioned, and built to be agile on technical terrain.

The collaborative Torrent 2 retails for $130 and is available now via Hokaoneone.com and Cotopaxi.com. It can also be purchased via REI.com and at REI stores.

Cotopaxi x Hoka One One Torrent 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

To Buy: Cotopaxi x Hoka One One Torrent 2, $130

What’s more, Cotopaxi will support the collab with a virtual version of its signature adventure scavenger hunt series, dubbed Questival, on April 23. The theme is “Chase the Bright Side,” which the brand said is “a call to action embodying both brands’ desires to make the world a better place,” and proceeds will fund a grant supporting Big City Mountaineers.

“Partnering with a like-minded brand in Cotopaxi helps us empower more people to explore their world and, hopefully, dedicate themselves to changing it for the better,” Hoka One One VP of product Gretchen Weimer said in a statement. “We are also humbled and honored that this partnership can help support the work of Big City Mountaineers, whose mission empowers potentially life-changing access to the outdoors for youth across the United States.”

