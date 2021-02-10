Converse Launches Chinese New Year Collection That Includes Footwear With Traditional Prints & Vibrant Colors

Converse is celebrating the Year of the Ox.

The footwear company has launched a festive Chinese New Year collection at Converse.com that includes footwear and apparel that feature celebratory prints and vibrant colors. The line incorporates customary Chinese elements, including traditional patchwork, knot tying and street firecrackers. The idea of the collection is to capture traditional cultural characteristics that “embody the spirit of the Chinese New Year and represent a farewell to the old, and a welcome to the new through creativity.”

Included in the capsule are the Chinese New Year Chuck 70 in three different colorways. Each sneaker retails for $100 at Converse.com. The first shoe features a Black/Chile Red colorway that is designed with tonal patchwork designs, cut-and-sew panels and leather mixed Chinese knot prints. The shoe is then balanced by an all-black heelstay and rubber. Chinese knot patches, laces and top eyelets then finalize the look.

Next, Converse offers a Chuck 70 sneaker in a Bright Poppy/Speed Yellow hue. This shoe portrays Chinese heritage with firecracker-themed graphics down the heelstay and tongue. The look is finished with special-edition Chinese New Year patches.

The third shoe celebrates Chinese patchwork with bold designs in an Egret/Chile Red/Black colorway. On this shoe, cut-and-sew panels of mixed Chinese knot prints bring the shoe to life with a balanced off-white heelstay and rubber. At the outsole, shoppers will find a pop of metallic red.

Converse fans can also create their own custom Chinese New Year Chuck 70 for $105. The brand offers an array of jovial options, including gold and black patchwork design as well as a complete red look. The custom creations retail for $105.

As for apparel, Converse is offering a Chinese New Year Shapes Box Tee for $40 and a Chinese New Year Shapes Triangle Pullover Hoodie for $85. The apparel is made with environmentally-friendly textile blends in genderless sizing.

In addition to celebrating the Chinese New Year, Converse has also recently dropped a collab with Carhartt WIP.

The latest collab between the workwear and footwear brands reimagines the Chuck 70 high-top silhouette with Carhartt’s premium fabrics and colorways with the new “Camo Olive” and “Hamilton Brown.” Both iterations of the Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 collab are available now in unisex sizing at Converse.com and at select Converse and Carhartt WIP retailers. Each pair comes with a $115 price tag.

Shop Converse’s Chinese New Year collection below.

