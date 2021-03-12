Converse and Chinatown Market Celebrate the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers With Championship Jacket-Inspired Collection

Converse and Chinatown Market have come together to release a special NBA-inspired collaboration.

Four pairs of shoes — two in Los Angeles Lakers colors and another two in the hues of the Chicago Bulls — released today. The iconic Converse Pro Leather and Chuck 70 silhouettes were used to celebrate the Bulls and Lakers dynasties that reigned supreme in the late 1990s and early aughts, respectively, with designs specifically inspired by the iconic 1998 and 2002 championship jackets designed by Jeff Hamilton.

The Lakers iteration of the Pro Leather features palm trees in green and black, with the rest of the shoe dressed in purple, gold and aqua blue. The Chuck 70 primarily features aqua blue while profiling the L.A. skyline. It also displays every championship year in the team’s history in bright orange stars.

The Bulls-inspired Pro Leather is predominantly red and features the cityscape of Chicago. With blue laces and Chevron, as well as green accents along the tongue and the forefoot, the palette makes for an interesting combination of colors. As for the Chuck 70, Chinatown Market delivered a similar design, but also features every year the Bulls have won a championship in black across the shoe.

Fans can pick up the Converse x Chinatown Market collaboration at Converse.com. Each Pro Leather retails for $150 and the Chuck 70s come with a $120 price tag.

A medial view of the “Lakers Championship Jacket” Pro Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The “Lakers Championship Jacket” Pro Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

A medial view of the “Lakers Championship Jacket” Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Courtesy of Converse CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse A medial view of the “Bulls Championship Jacket” Pro Leather.

A lateral and top-down view of the “Bulls Championship Jacket” Pro Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

A medial view of the “Bulls Championship Jacket” Chuck 70. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse