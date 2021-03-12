×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Converse and Chinatown Market Celebrate the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers With Championship Jacket-Inspired Collection

By Rafael Canton
Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton

More Stories By Rafael

View All
Bulls Championship Jacket Pro Leather, chinatown market, converse, ctm
Courtesy of Converse
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Converse and Chinatown Market have come together to release a special NBA-inspired collaboration.

Four pairs of shoes — two in Los Angeles Lakers colors and another two in the hues of the Chicago Bulls — released today. The iconic Converse Pro Leather and Chuck 70 silhouettes were used to celebrate the Bulls and Lakers dynasties that reigned supreme in the late 1990s and early aughts, respectively, with designs specifically inspired by the iconic 1998 and 2002 championship jackets designed by Jeff Hamilton.

The Lakers iteration of the Pro Leather features palm trees in green and black, with the rest of the shoe dressed in purple, gold and aqua blue. The Chuck 70 primarily features aqua blue while profiling the L.A. skyline. It also displays every championship year in the team’s history in bright orange stars.

The Bulls-inspired Pro Leather is predominantly red and features the cityscape of Chicago. With blue laces and Chevron, as well as green accents along the tongue and the forefoot, the palette makes for an interesting combination of colors. As for the Chuck 70, Chinatown Market delivered a similar design, but also features every year the Bulls have won a championship in black across the shoe.

Fans can pick up the Converse x Chinatown Market collaboration at Converse.com. Each Pro Leather retails for $150 and the Chuck 70s come with a $120 price tag.

Lakers Championship Jacket Pro Leather, chinatown market, converse
A medial view of the “Lakers Championship Jacket” Pro Leather.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Lakers Championship Jacket Pro Leather, chinatown market, converse
The “Lakers Championship Jacket” Pro Leather.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Lakers Championship Jacket Chuck 70, chinatown market, converse
A medial view of the “Lakers Championship Jacket” Chuck 70.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Bulls Championship Jacket Pro Leather, chinatown market, converse
Courtesy of Converse
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
A medial view of the “Bulls Championship Jacket” Pro Leather.

Bulls Championship Jacket Pro Leather, chinatown market, converse
A lateral and top-down view of the “Bulls Championship Jacket” Pro Leather.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Bulls Championship Jacket Chuck 70, chinatown market, converse
A medial view of the “Bulls Championship Jacket” Chuck 70.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
All four releases of the Converse x Chinatown Market collection
All four releases of the Converse x Chinatown Market collection
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse
Headshot of Tierney Wilson, Managing Director Sponsored By January Digital

The Power of CTV

January Digital explains how brands can leverage Connected TV.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad