Collin Morikawa Wins British Open, Marking His Second Major Championship

Collin Morikawa just made history.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old American golfer won the 149th British Open, playing the final 31 holes at Royal St. George’s without a bogey. He closed with a 66 for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth. He was met with a massive eruption of cheers and applause at the Royal St George’s Golf Club in England.

Of his impressive victory, Morikawa expressed that he had “chills.”

“To be called the championship winner of the year, it gives me chills. It’s giving me chills right now. Thank you guys. [Thank] every single one of you guys out here and every single one of you watching. Let’s keep this going,” Morikawa said in his victory speech.

Today’s big win marked a major milestone for the Adidas-sponsored athlete as it was his first time playing in the British Open. The championship began on July 15.

Making the occasion all the more special, Morikawa’s British Open win comes after he won the PGA Championship last year.

The wins made Morikawa the first player in men’s golf history to win in his debut at two separate major events. He also is the eighth golfer, including Tiger Woods, in history to win two majors before turning 25, CBS Sports reported.

Ahead of his big wins, Morikawa, who began playing golf at the age of 5, according to an interview with Golf Digest, signed a multi-year sponsorship with Adidas to wear the brand’s footwear and apparel on the course in 2019.