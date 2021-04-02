Cole Haan Steps into the Golf World With Three New Shoe Silhouettes That Promise Performance and Provide Traction 

Cole Haan has launched something special for golfers.

For the first time ever, the lifestyle brand has stepped into the performance golf category, delivering a collection of three new silhouettes designed for the course and available at ColeHaan.com.

Blending together style and performance, Cole Haan has created new spikeless golf shoes that provide steady traction, are equipped with responsive cushioning and offer a secure and ideal fit. The shoes are also weather-proof.

The collection has a little something for every golfer as the line ranges from classic to contemporary when it comes to looks. The OriginalGrand Golf Shoe is designed with maximum cushioning with a full-length GrandFoam footbed and a midsole for all-day comfort. Furthermore, the shoe, which is made for men and women, is crafted with a wingtip upper that stays dry and a multi-directional lug sole design for traction.

Next up is the GrandPro Am Golf Sneaker. This shoe — which is available in three colors: Habana, Ironstone and White — provides underfoot traction and stability with a multi-directional beveled rubber lug design. The GrandFoam midsole and removable sockliner supply responsive cushioning. The style is also available in women’s sizing in soft hues such as Clay Pink-Tropical Pink, Wheat Gold, White and Black.

Lastly, there’s the ZeroGrand Golf Sneaker, which features an ultra-lightweight build with a supportive and breathable Stitchlite upper design. The ZeroGrand is also equipped with a multi-pronged outsole design that gives underfoot traction and allows for all-day comfort and flexibility. The ZeroGrand Golf Sneaker is available in a vibrant Black-Cyber Yellow hue as well as White.

The new golf collection has long been in the making as Cole Haan first explored the idea of combining dress and sporting footwear when Eddie Haan patented Cole Haan golf shoes nearly 80 years ago.

“Cole Haan first explored golf footwear in the 1940s, using technology to guide our work,” Scott Patt, Cole Haan’s Chief Creative Officer, said. “We’re doing the same thing all these years later, continuing this legacy.”

Of the new collection, Scott explained the shoes are “designed for the versatile style and performance needs of today’s golfer.”

“The OriginalGrand Golf Shoe provides a traditional, classic wingtip upper with innovative, modern materials. Our sneaker styles, the GrandPro Am is a contemporary interpretation of our classic court-based style and the Generation ZeroGrand Golf Sneaker is our most modern to date,” Patt added.

The gold collection is available at CooleHaan.com and select Us and International stores. The styles across both men’s and women’s sizing are priced between $140-$170.

