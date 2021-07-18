Coco Gauff Will Not Participate in the Tokyo Olympics After testing Positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff is out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday, the rising tennis star took to Instagram to reveal that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able tp play in the highly anticipated games this month.

In her statement, Gauff expressed that she is “so disappointed,” adding: “I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Gauff went on to express that is has “always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

USTA Statement: We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The entire USA Tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken for Coco. (1/2) — USTA (@usta) July 18, 2021

She concluded her statement by wishing Team USA the “best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”

The U.S. Tennis Association expressed support for Gauff, releasing a statement on their own on Twitter.

“We are saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The entire USA Tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken for Coco. We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon. We know Coco will join all of us in rooting on the other Team USA members who will be traveling to Japan and competing in the coming days.”

The news comes after Gauff expressed her excitement about the games earlier this month. Had she been able to participate, Gauff would have been the the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She’s second only to Jennifer Capriati when it comes to the youngest U.S. Olympic tennis players of all time.

Gauff, who is a New Balance-sponsored athlete, has made quite the name for herself in recent years. She reached the third round at all four Grand Slams and the quarterfinals of this year’s French Open.