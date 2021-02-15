The Coveted Clot x Nike Air Max 1 ‘Kiss of Death’ Collab Is Reportedly Returning Soon

One of the most coveted Nike Air Max 1 collaborations is reportedly on its way back to sneaker shelves soon.

Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” collab on Instagram, a style of the classic Air Max sneaker that made its debut in May 2006. According to the aforementioned account, the collab is expected to release in March.

The collab is inspired by traditional Chinese medicinal massage called Reflexology as seen with the pressure-point foot map printed on the footbed. The upper features an assortment of premium materials starting with a predominantly beige suede that mirrors the look of ostrich skin. Unlike traditional Air Max 1 releases, this iteration boasts transparent panels at the forefoot while burgundy accents cover the tongue, the Swoosh branding, and the heel counter. The look is capped off with a bold orange Air Max-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

Although @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram that the Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” collab will be released in March at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers, the release has yet to be confirmed by Nike.

For sneaker fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the upcoming reissue, you can pick up the 2006 version on the resale market.

On StockX, the collab at the time of publication is reselling for an average price of $1,393 with the lowest asking price of $1,700 for a men’s size 9 and upwards of $3,410 for a men’s size 13.

To Buy: Clot x Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” (2006), $1,700 and up; StockX.com.

