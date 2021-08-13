Lakers Rookie Chaundee Brown’s Foot Rips Through His Zion 1 Shoes During a Game — and He Keeps Playing

During Wednesday’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the New York Knicks, Lakers rookie Chaundee Brown’s foot burst through the front of his Zion 1 shoe. Brown was wearing the signature sneaker of Zion Williamson by Jordan Brand. The sneakers feature a mostly blue upper and a white accent along the toe of the design with yellow accents on the outsoles.

The moment gone viral happened when Brown was asserting a defensive position when he tried to plant his left foot, and the shoe ripped apart due to the immense pressure.

Lakers rookie Chaundee Brown broke through the front of his shoe and kept playing 😳 pic.twitter.com/dV6L99YC6k — ESPN (@espn) August 12, 2021

Brown continued to play until the referees blew the whistle on him for fouling Knicks forward Obadiah Toppin, which brought the game to a halt. It was then that Brown realized that his foot was hanging through the front of the Zion 1 sneaker.

Brown didn’t sustain any injuries and returned to the game after putting on a new pair of sneakers. Although the exact colorway that Brown donned isn’t available, the Zion 1 sneakers come in other colorways that are available for purchase through sites like Nike.com, Footlocker.com and Finishline.com.

Sports commentators and those on social media alike found the incident ironic. A couple of years ago, while Williamson was at Duke, during a nationally-televised game against North Carolina, Williamson’s entire foot ripped through a Nike sneaker as he tried to dribble plant his left foot when the shoe buckled from the pressure. He checked out after that play, which took place in the first quarter, and missed five games due to a knee injury.