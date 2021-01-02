Carmelo Anthony Wears a Wine-Inspired PE of the Air Jordan 35

For his first game of 2021, longtime Jordan Brand athlete Carmelo Anthony hit the court in a standout player’s edition of the Air Jordan 35.

The Portland Trail Blazers star — who is in his 18th season in the NBA — laced up the Air Jordan 35 “Carmerlot” PE against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 1, which Jordan Brand said is inspired by the baller’s well-known interest in wine. (Anthony and the Trail Blazers beat the Warriors, 123-98.)

The latest court-ready shoe worn by Anthony (who hosts the wine-themed “What’s In Your Glass?” series on his personal YouTube channel) is predominantly deep red (reminiscent of merlot) from the collar to the outsole, and features minimal hits of pink. Also, to further carry out the wine story, an image of grapes is stitched into the upper near the heel.

Air Jordan 35 “Carmerlot” PE. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

A closeup of the Air Jordan 35 “Carmerlot” PE. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Carmelo Anthony (L) playing defense in the Air Jordan 35 “Carmerlot” PE. CREDIT: AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Although this version of the shoe is not available for purchase, other iterations of the latest Michael Jordan signature shoe are. For instance, the Air Jordan 35 “Sisterhood” can be picked up today for $180 via Nike.com, Footlocker.com and at other Jordan Brand retailers. (Foot Locker also has other colorways of the Air Jordan 35 available now.)

Air Jordan 35 "Sisterhood." CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Air Jordan 35 “Sisterhood,” $180; Nike.com

To Buy: Air Jordan 35 “Sisterhood,” $180; Footlocker.com