Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion.

As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab.

The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper that’s combined with premium croc-like overlay panels. Adding to the look are light blue hits on the tongue’s Jumpman logo, the Swoosh branding on the sides, and the Wings logo on the heel. Completing the look is a white midsole and a yellow outsole. The shoe is accompanied by special packaging, which appears to be modeled after Old Bay seasoning’s packaging. The lid lists out many of Anthony’s basketball accomplishments including winning an NCAA championship, being an Olympian, and his multiple All-Star selections in the NBA.

Although images of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Baltimore Crab” surfaced, BR Kicks confirms that the style won’t be released to the public.

Anthony is no stranger to receiving player-exclusive Air Jordan styles. In January, Anthony wore the all-red Air Jordan 35 “Carmerlot” PE against the Golden State Warriors. Jordan Brand later revealed that the look of the shoe was inspired by the baller’s well-known interest in wine.

