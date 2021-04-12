Cardi B Showcases First-Ever Reebok Apparel Line Featuring Mesh Leggings, Sports Bras + More

Cardi B’s first apparel line with Reebok is on its way and it’s size inclusive.

The rapper announced on Monday that The Summertime Fine Collection will drop on April 23, featuring a range of products offered in sizes from 2XS to 4X.

“I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok,” Cardi B said in a statement. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”

Cardi B can been seen modeling the spring ’21 line against a Ferris wheel backdrop as the collection was inspired by her memories visiting Coney Island in New York. Key pieces include mesh cut-out leggings, cropped hoodies, body suits and pastel shades of purple in sports bra silhouettes.

Cardi B’s Reebok spring ’21 line. CREDIT: JOSH FOGEL PHOTOGRAPHY

In addition, The Summertime Fine Collection will be available to purchase alongside new matching footwear colorways of the Cardi B Club C sneakers in both women’s and kid sizes, as seen in black and red, purple and beige hues.

Check back at 10 a.m. EST when the collection is live on Reebok.com April 23. The spring ’21 line retails from $40 to $100.

Most recently, Cardi B launched neon iterations in pink, yellow and white of her Club C Cardi sneakers in February.

“I remember when Reebok came out with hot-pink, neon-green styles, and I wanted them so bad, but I couldn’t afford them. My mom, she used to work and only wear black OG Reeboks, and that’s all she wore. She’d wear the same pair for like three years,” Cardi B told FN during her exclusive cover shoot in November 2020. “Affordability is No. 1. I know where [my fans] stand. I wanted to make something so affordable so that they could have a piece of me. I always make sure it’s affordable even when it comes to my OnlyFans, my merch. I always say to keep in mind the price. These are my fans, I don’t want to be taxing my fans.”

To see full spring ’21 The Summertime Fine Collection, click through the gallery.