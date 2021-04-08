Bubba Watson Unveils His Air Jordan 4 Golf PE Ahead of the Masters Tournament 

Bubba Watson is ready for the Masters Tournament — thanks to a new pair of Air Jordan 4s.

On Thursday, ahead of the event, the two-time Masters champion unveiled a new Air Jordan 4 Golf PE on Instagram. “If I wasn’t ready for @TheMasters, I am now!” Watson captioned the post, which reveals the fresh kicks.

As for looks, Watson’s Air Jordan 4s feature crisp white leather uppers with metallic green accents, including green bottom eye stays and green Jumpman branding. Additionally, the shoe features a yellow tongue trim, and the upper sit atop white midsoles and shiny emerald outsoles.

Although the shoe is exciting to look at, fans shouldn’t get too excited as the silhouette may not be released to the public. Watson, however, will be wearing them during his first round of the Masters today. The tournament will end on April 11.

Nonetheless, sneakerheads can rejoice as Jordan Brand recently revealed its full Air Jordan lineup for this summer. Included in the lineup is the new Air Jordan 1 styles, including “Light Fusion Red,” “Hyper Royal,” “Shadow 2.0,” and lastly, the “Court Purple” colorway for female sneaker fans. Other offerings include the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 3 “Rust Pink,” the Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo,” the Air Jordan 6 “Electric Green” and the Air Jordan 13 “Gym Red.”

A handful of fan-favorite styles will be making a return to shelves and the looks include the Air Jordan 7 “Flint” that debuted in 2006, the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue” — but as a low-top — and the Air Jordan 11 women’s in “Bright Citrus.”