Brooks’ New St. Patrick’s Day Shoes Captures the Irish Spirit With Vibrant Plaid Patterns and Shamrocks 

Brooks is back with another St. Patrick’s Day shoe collection.

To help runners get into the holiday spirit, the brand has launched special Launch 8 and Launch GTS 8 styles that are full of “Irish heart” as part of the “Run Lucky” line.

The Launch 8 features a vibrant plaid uppers with a the brand’s signature arch appearing in gold. The shoe is then completed with a shamrock-adorned outsole. The sneaker is designed with Brooks’ BioMoGo DNA and an added blown rubber in the forefoot for a light and quick ride. The Launch 8 is available in both men’s and women’s sizing for $100 at Brooks.com.

The Launch GTS 8 offers a similar aesthetic as the Launch 8, but with GTS for “guided support.” The Launch GTS 8 is only available in women’s sizing and comes with a $100 price tag.

Along with the shoes, the collection includes a festive graphic t-shirt for $36, a unisex hat for $20 and shamrock knit socks for $17.

For Brooks, the name of the game is to provide “runners with performance driven gear that gets them in the spirit of holiday, whether that be celebrating with a run or running to a celebration.”

The past year has been a successful one for Brooks. Despite the many challenges retailers faced amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Brooks was able to stay afloat as shoppers spent more time outdoors. Brooks revealed earlier this month that the company ended 2020 with about $850 million in overall revenue.

“In 2020, the Brooks team stayed very close to the runner for cues on how to navigate the uncertainty caused by global retail and supply chain disruptions,” Brooks CEO Jim Weber said in a statement. “We quickly found new demand signals to track shifts in running participation and shopping behavior and acted decisively to engage runners and gain market share in every channel of distribution.”

Shop the sneakers from Brooks’ Go Lucky collection below.

