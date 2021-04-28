Academy Sports & Brooks Launch Two New Sneakers as a Tribute to Frontline Workers 

Academy Sports + Outdoors and Brooks Running are paying tribute to frontline workers.

The retailer and sportswear company have joined forces to launch two new sneakers — created specifically for firefighters and medical professionals as they continue to work tirelessly amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In honor of International Firefighters’ Day on May 4, the brands dropped the Brooks Men’s Launch 8 Firefighter Running Shoes. Available now at Academy.com and in stores with a $100 price tag, the shoe is equipped with air mesh uppers for breathability and BioMo DNA midsoles that offer a lightweight cushioning, which is ideal for standing and walking for long periods of time. As for looks, the black uppers are covered in inspiring words such as: dedicated, fearless, unstoppable, family and community. The shoe is finalized with red laces and a coordinating red Brooks logo on the lateral sides.

Brooks Launch 8 Firefighter Running Shoes CREDIT: Academy Sports + Outdoors

To Buy: Brooks Launch 8 Firefighter Running Shoes, $100

Ahead of National Nurses Week, which runs May 6 to 12, Academy and Brooks created the Brooks Women’s Launch 8 Medical Running Shoes. The style, which is only available in Academy stores, is also designed with air mesh uppers and lightweight and cushioned midsole. The shoes are designed with white uppers that are filled with drawings of scrubs, face masks, EMT trucks and medical equipment. Additional details include gray laces and neon green accents. The shoes also retail for $100.

In addition to the drop, Academy is donating $10 to the National Volunteer Fire Council and the American Nurses Association for every pair of shoe sold.

Brooks Women’s Launch 8 Medical Running Shoes CREDIT: Academy Sports + Outdoors

The donation comes as Academy recently announced a donation of $150,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital earlier this year.

“During these challenging times, it’s more important than ever to give back to an impactful organization like St. Jude Children’s research Hospital,” Academy chairman, president and CEO Ken Hicks said in a statement.

Brooks has also long-been supportive of the frontline worker community. Last May, the brand donated over 35,000 pairs of free shoes to healthcare professionals through its “Our Heroes Wear Scrubs” giveback initiative.