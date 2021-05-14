Blake Griffin Debuts a Player-Exclusive Air Jordan 35 ‘McGriffin’ Inspired by the 2007 Film ‘Superbad’

Brooklyn Nets star forward Blake Griffin debuted a special Air Jordan sneaker on the court this week that only he owns.

The 32-year-old baller laced up the player-exclusive Air Jordan 35 “McGriffin” on Wednesday evening when his team faced off against the San Antonio Spurs. The look of the shoe pays homage to the 2007 comedy film “Superbad,” specifically referencing the character Fogell who gave himself the name McLovin on the fake Hawaii driver’s license he created to buy alcohol with at a liquor store.

Griffin and the Jordan Brand design team took the iconic look of the aforementioned fake ID and applied it onto the shoe’s tongue but with the baller’s personal information on the license including his birthday, height, weight, eye colors and hair. The rest of the model comes in a predominantly white color scheme with is contrasted by light blue overlay panels at the forefoot and heel while rainbow accents cover the tongue’s pull tab.

In the contest, Griffin shot 5-8 from the field while scoring 13 points in 20 minutes of action. He also managed to dish out 4 assists and grabbed four rebounds, which led to the 128-116 win over the Spurs on Wednesday night.

At the time of publication, Jordan Brand has not confirmed if Griffin’s Air Jordan 35 “McGriffin” will be released to the public but the brand did confirm that fellow Jordan athlete Luka Doncic’s player exclusive Air Jordan 35 Low “Cosmic Deception” will be released on May 20 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $175.