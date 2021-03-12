Black Fives & Puma Debut a Collection Celebrating Pre-NBA History of African Americans in Basketball

Puma and the Black Fives Foundation have partnered to celebrate Black history in America with the release of collaborative Clyde Mid and Future Rider shoes.

Started in 2013, Black Fives has existed to rediscover the history of black basketball players before the NBA. Through unique storytelling and teaching, it exposes an often forgotten part of athletic history.

As part of a longterm partnership between the Black Fives and Puma, they will look to promote Black history education reform, as well as shine a light on the pre-NBA history of African Americans in basketball.

Out of that declaration, comes revamped the Clyde Mid and Future Rider.

Using the slogan “Make History Now,” Black Fives used natural dyes, authentic logos and original colors as a part of the story behind these shoes.

The Clyde Mid comes in an eggnog colorway with blue accents, and a star sapphire, phantom black and maize color combination across the sleek Puma stripe. The shoe features a suede lace-panel, chenille formstripe, scuffed midsole, contrast laces, a Black Fives x Puma lockup logo and a partnership logo on the tongue.

The Future Rider comes primarily in blue. The shoe features a mesh upper, suede overlays, textured chenille Puma Formstrip with geometric pattern, with ultra-cushioned Rider Foam. There are contrast laces, Puma x Black Fives lockup logo on the tongue, and historic milestone dates printed on the footbed of the Future Rider.

Both the Clyde Mid and Future Rider also feature the slogan “Make History Now” printed across the side of the shoe. The slogan is on the Clyde Mid’s footbed and on the midsole of the Future Rider.

The collaboration can be picked up today at Puma.com. The Clyde Mid retails for $120 and the Future Rider retails for $90.

A lateral view of the Black Fives x Puma Clyde Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Black Fives x Puma Clyde Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

A top-down view of the Black Fives x Puma Clyde Mid.

A lateral view of the Black Fives x Puma Future Rider. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Black Fives x Puma Future Rider. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma