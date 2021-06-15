Billie Eilish Reportedly Has a New Air Jordan 1 Collaboration in the Works

It appears Jordan Brand has a new famous collaborator.

The Nike-owned label reportedly tapped Grammy Award-winning musician Billie Eilish for its next collaborative sneaker. As spotted on Kenneth Myers Jr.’s sneaker leak Instagram account, the “Bad Guy” singer will be transforming the classic Air Jordan 1 KO silhouette with a neon yellow-green twist.

The volt-colored kicks feature a full monochrome appeal, with the unmissable shade coating everything, from the uppers to the padded tongue and the midsole. Eilish’s name comes split by the Jumpman logo on the insole, with her signature logo added on the tongue’s tag.

Neither Jordan Brand nor Eilish have confirmed any information on the collaboration at time of publication.

The “Lovely” musician herself is no stranger to an Air Jordan silhouette, either.

In March 2020, Eilish kicked off her “Where Do We Go?” world tour in Miami dressed in an on-brand outfit. The singer wore shades of her signature slime green that matched her hair’s neon roots. Her oversize Gucci shirt-and-shorts set came in a satin fabric covered with glittering diamond-patterned logos.

She stayed comfortable on stage in a pair of all-black Air Jordan Retro 1 High sneakers worn over black socks and layers of bandages. All-black pairs are available via resale now, with pricing ranging from $288 to $449 on resale site StockX.

Billie Eilish kicks off her tour in Miami, March 9. CREDIT: MEGA

