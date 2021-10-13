LaVar Ball Releases New Luxury Big Baller Brand Sneakers That Retail Up to $895

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of three basketball stars, announced his Big Baller Brand footwear and apparel label has released a luxury lifestyle sneaker collection designed by his middle son, LiAngelo Ball, who is signed to the G-League. His eldest son Lonzo plays for the Chicago Bulls and has a potential sneaker deal with Puma or Nike and younger brother LaMelo already has a deal with Puma.

The new BBB sneakers feature Italian leather construction in four colorways.

The “BBB Classic Whites” sneakers have a black heel cap and black BBB logo embossed on the outside of the shoe.

The “Scorchin” style features bold red uppers. The laces, midsoles and BBB branding were made white for contrast.

The “Mirage” sneaker features three colors on top of the white base. The heel caps and inner lining are red Italian leather, blue is painted across the sides along with three BBB logos. A deep violet covers the tongue down to the toebox and features a faux-denim treatment.

The most flamboyant style features red Italian leather panels. The tongue and toebox remain white while the sides are covered in black suede. The shoes showcase a bold red and yellow embroidered patch emblazoned with “I Told You So.”

The Big Baller Brand sneakers retail from $695-$895 on BigBallerBrandInc.com.