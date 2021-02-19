How to Shop Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park ‘Icy Park’ Collection

A brand new Adidas x Ivy Park collection is on the way, filled with must-have apparel, accessories and footwear — here’s how you can be the first to get your hands on it.

Titled the “Icy Park” collection, the third iteration of the collab combines streetwear aesthetics with wintery appeal through a mix of apparel, footwear and accessories; the pieces feature alpine-inspired detailing with classic references to street style trends that are popping off at the moment. The size-inclusive collection aims to inspire “creativity, individuality and imagination” in its wearers, according to the partners. You can shop all the new Adidas x Ivy Park pieces starting on today, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. ET at Adidas.com.

Beyoncé in the third iteration of her Adidas x Ivy Park collection. CREDIT: Robin Harper

The collection is set to include a mix of apparel styles, blending both on-trend silhouettes with peak athleisure designs. You can expect the classics like branded leggings, sports bras and sweats then contrasted by more daring pieces such as latex bodysuits and reflective ski suits. The capsule also brings to life five new footwear iterations including an update to the Ivy Park Ultra Boost in addition to a Super Sleek sneaker, a Forum Lo and a Forum Mid; there will also be a brand-new Super Sleek Boot highlighted in the mix.

To tease the upcoming drop, Beyoncé tapped the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Gucci Mane and Kaash Paige to model the new collection across social media.

Kaash Paige for Adidas x Ivy Park. CREDIT: adidas x IVY PARK/MEGA

Gucci Mane for Adidas x Ivy Park. CREDIT: adidas x IVY PARK/MEGA

Hailey Baldwin for Adidas x Ivy Park. CREDIT: adidas x IVY PARK/MEGA

Beyoncé released her debut collection with Adidas through her athleisure line Ivy Park at the beginning of 2020 and it quickly made headlines due to its stylish nature and unique drop. Before any pieces were available to shop, the Houston singer delivered surprise packages filled with apparel and footwear from the capsule to stars near and wide including Ciara, Reese Witherspoon and Cardi B amongst others.

She then dropped a second collection in November 2020, featuring the beloved “Black Pack” and a mix of on-trend footwear. Styles from both collections are available on resale at StockX.com, including everything from blazers and pants to on-trend sneakers.

Click through the gallery to find more top footwear silhouettes from Adidas x Ivy Park collections of the past.