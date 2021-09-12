Benny the Butcher Reimagines the Classic Ewing Athletics Training Shoe for Its Latest Rap Collaboration

Ewing Athletics has delivered several hit sneaker collaborations alongside hip-hop icons. For its latest effort, the brand has teamed up with one of today’s hottest rappers: Benny the Butcher.

The latest Ewing Athletics collab sees the rapper from Buffalo, NY, rework its Sport Lite sneaker, a lifestyle look that debuted in 1993 and was the brand’s first-ever cross-training style. The collaboration features primarily black uppers with hits of gray that are executed with leather and nubuck, translucent red outsoles and lightweight EVA cushioned midsoles delivered in a black to red gradient.

It also features several nods to Benny the Butcher throughout, such as the rapper’s branding on the tongue, his two butcher knives logo on the lateral side near the toe box, and the words “Benny” and “Butcher” on the left and right heel, respectively. Additionally, Ewing said the sneakers will come in premium packaging.

The Benny the Butcher x Ewing Athletics Sport Lite is available now in men’s sizing from size 5 to size 16 via Ewingathletics.com. The collaboration retails for $150.

Benny the Butcher x Ewing Athletics Sport Lite. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ewing Athletics

The heels of the Benny the Butcher x Ewing Athletics Sport Lite. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ewing Athletics

Another look at the Benny the Butcher x Ewing Athletics Sport Lite. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ewing Athletics

This year alone, Ewing Athletics has teamed up with several hip-hop legends on hit sneaker collabs, a list that includes Tony Touch, Naughty by Nature and Death Row Records. The aforementioned artists and record labels all used the brand’s 33 Hi silhouette for their collaborations.