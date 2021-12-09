Ben Sherman Unveils Team GB’s Winter Olympics Uniforms for Beijing 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremony

Ben Sherman will outfit Team GB for the second time for the Opening and Closing Ceremony at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The athlete’s Opening Ceremony attire includes a deep roll-neck cream sweater featuring a deconstructed union jack flag, navy mini-dogtooth print trousers and a quilted peacoat in true navy with a “Great Britain” logo in reflective lettering on the back. The outfit includes a matching “Great Britain” logo bobble-hat and scarf set with lug sole Chelsea boots to finish the look.

The Closing Ceremony uniform features a blue crew neck checked sweater paired with the mini-dogtooth print trouser and an all-over repeated logo bobble-hat. The limited-edition knits feature the official Team GB badge and Olympic rings on the chest.

Joel Fearon in Ben Sherman’s Team GB Opening Ceremony uniform. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ben Sherman

British Olympic Association CEO Andy Anson said in a statement: “We are very excited to partner with Ben Sherman once again on the launch of the Beijing 2022 ceremony wear following the delivery of the hugely successful Tokyo designs. The clothes embody the key symbols that form Team GB’s identity, most notably the British flag, alongside the proud history and heritage of Ben Sherman.”

“We are thrilled to support Team GB with another stylish athlete collection for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games,” added Tim Reid, SVP of fashion and lifestyle for Ben Sherman. “The partnership between Ben Sherman and Team GB has supported athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and we’re pleased to continue our support as they go for gold in Beijing.”

In tandem with the uniform launch, Ben Sherman has also released a limited-edition Ben Sherman x Team GB retail collection, available today. The collaborative Chelsea boot, which is handcrafted in a premium waxy leather with a fleece lining and Vibram sole, will launch in Jan. 2022. Team GB Olympic medal hopefuls bobsleder Joel Fearon and freestyle skier Katie Summerhayes are both featured in the new collection’s campaign.

The partnership for Beijing is the second time Ben Sherman has worked with Team GB this year, previously providing the official kit for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony will occur on Feb. 4, 2022, with the Closing Ceremony on Feb. 20, 2022.

Katie Summerhayes in Ben Sherman’s Team GB Closing Ceremony uniform. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ben Sherman