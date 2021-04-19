Billionaire Boys Club Teams Up With Reebok to Deliver the Instapump Fury Boost ‘Earth & Water’ Pack

The partnership between Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok — which has yielded several must-have collaborative sneakers — continues with a two-shoe Instapump Fury Boost pack.

For the first time, BBC reimagined the Reebok Instapump Fury Boost — the updated iteration of Steven Smith’s iconic creation — resulting in the “Earth & Water” pack, which were made to resemble the aforementioned natural elements.

“The concept, the colorways, the presentation — these are really nice expansions of my original designs,” Smith said in a statement. “I always enjoy seeing what BBC is working on and love the way the colors are applied here in new ways. It’s an honor to see them taking an interest in the Fury.”

The “Earth” shoe from the Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Instapump Fury Boost “Earth & Water” pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC

To deliver on the “Earth” concept, Billionaire Boys Club executed the look with pine green, boulder gray and triathlon red hues. The upper features the earthier tones, and the bold red Pump button adds striking contrast. As for “Water,” BBC employed dandy blue, sky blue and yellow sensation colors, with the tonal pastel blues dominating the upper.

From a tech and material standpoint, they feature Cordura fabric uppers, 3M reflective bladders, leather toe boxes and Adidas’ Boost midsole cushioning tech (which replaced the shoe’s traditional Hexalite cushioning of Reebok). Also, the Pump button features the BBC helmet image as well as the Reebok Vector logo.

“Instapump Fury Boost is exactly something we would have tried back in 1994 if we had the technology,” Smith said in a statement. “We were always experimenting to find the best cushioning system possible. It is great to build a hybrid of the best of both brands’ technologies.”

The Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Instapump Fury Boost “Earth & Water” pack will first drop on April 23 via BBC Icecream doors in New York City, London, Tokyo and Miami. Also, they will be released online via BBCicecream.com, BBCicecream.eu and Billionaireboysclub.jp. They will retail for $200 each.

Following the initial launch is a global drop on April 30 at Reebok stores, Reebok.com and at select U.S. retailers.

The “Water” shoe from the Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Instapump Fury Boost “Earth & Water” pack. CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC