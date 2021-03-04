Bape Sta Is Releasing a Women’s-Exclusive Collection This Week

After delivering collaborations with Adidas and rap star Gunna last month, A Bathing Ape is switching gears for its next Bape Sta sneaker release.

The Japanese streetwear label confirmed that it will be releasing a new collection of Bape Sta styles that are created specifically for female sneaker fans this weekend. Just in time for the change in seasons, the latest set of Bape Stas will wear color schemes generally associated with the spring season.

The first pair in the group will wear a spring-inspired color palette that consists of teal, pink, purple, orange, and yellow accents covering the white-based execution. Adding to the overall look is a subtle white midsole and a blue rubber outsole.

The last two are equipped with gingham plaid featured on the entirety of the uppers, which is meant to give a “refreshing and pop impression” according to the brand. Breaking up the bold color scheme is the all-white tooling underneath. The three aforementioned pairs will include a Bape-branded lace lubrae attached to the base of the shoelaces.

Bape’s latest women’s exclusive Bape Sta collection will be released on March 6 at Bape.com and at Bape’s flagship stores. The first style will retail for 20,000 yen ($186) while the remaining pairs will come with a 22,000 yen ($204) price tag.

In related Bape news, the streetwear brand is reportedly teaming up with New Balance to release a 2002R collaboration coming soon.

The women’s exclusive A Bathing Ape Bape Sta for spring 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bape

