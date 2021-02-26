Jordan Brand Signs Rising NBA Star Bam Adebayo

Jordan Brand has added another big-name from the NBA to its ambassador roster.

The namesake label of NBA icon Michael Jordan announced today that Bam Adebayo, the All-Star forward for the Miami Heat, is now a member of the Jordan Brand family.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, but it will soon, even just based on the simple fact that everybody knows who MJ is and what he’s done for the game of basketball. Being able to say that I’m part of the brand makes me sit back and really cherish everything. I’m looking forward to the experience,” Adebayo said in a Q&A with Jordan Brand.

Terms of the deal were not revealed.

The 23-year-old baller, who entered the league in 2017, was named to his first NBA All-Star team in 2020. Adebayo was critical in the Heat’s playoff run during the 2019-20 season, helping bring the team back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

“My mindset is to go back to the Finals and have a different outcome. Right now, my team is focused on getting healthy. We’re fighting to get back,” Adebayo said.

So far this season, the baller is averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo with the Air Jordan 3 “Cool Grey.” CREDIT: David Alvarez/Jordan Brand

Adebayo is joining a stacked roster of brand ambassadors, which includes several recent additions from the NBA. This month, Jordan Brand added New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin, and in December 2020 the company signed Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

“[The Jumpman] represents MJ’s legacy of being a great basketball player, to the point where there’s now a Jumpman on the jerseys of teams he played against. It shows his legacy and what he did for basketball. To be a part of that is great because I get to represent that greatness. Seeing me in Jordans means a lot to the people looking up to me,” Adebayo said.