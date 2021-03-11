Bad Bunny and Adidas Announce ‘Creative Partnership,’ Reveal Images of First Sneaker Collaboration

Images of a sneaker collaboration between Bad Bunny and Adidas have circulated online for some time now, and the Three Stripes confirmed news of its release today. But the artist and the brand will engage in more than just one shoe.

Adidas announced it has entered a creative partnership with Bad Bunny, which the brand said will have them work on several collaborative projects and product drops. The Three Stripes also revealed that each project with Bad Bunny will be linked to a philanthropic act, which also includes a commitment to distributing shoes throughout the life of the partnership to low-income communities in need.

“I have always loved sneakers since I was a kid. They were the essential detail of the style I wanted and the look I wanted to have depending on what I was going to do that day,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “I would go out with my friends and we would ask each other, ‘What sneakers are you going to wear today?’ At the same time, we would talk about those sneakers we dreamt of having one day.”

He continued, “It’s something that defines you and at the same time it brings people together. Ultimately, it’s what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take. Today, it feels great to create my own design with people who I share the same sentiment. It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers.”

The first product to come from the partnership is a new iteration of the Adidas Originals Forum Buckle Low, dubbed “The First Café.” The concept of the shoe, according to Adidas, is a nod to the cup of coffee that is essential to the start of Bad Bunny’s day.Is is built with premium leather uppers with suede overlays, a buckle to fasten the shoe and is dressed in off white, gray and white hues, reminiscent of coffee.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Originals “The First Café” Forum Buckle Low arrives March 17 via the Adidas Confirmed app in Europe and the U.S., as well as at select global retailers and through Uber Eats in Puerto Rico.