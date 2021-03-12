Reebok and Awake NY have a second collab on the way.

Releasing one year after their first collab, the brands have come together to deliver new-look iterations of the Club-C and the Classic Leather. In a statement, Reebok said Awake NY founder Angelo Baque designed the collab to feel like New York heritage but also acknowledges London youth culture.

Additionally, Reebok said Baque selected the Club C and Classic Leather as a nod to his late friend, Gary Warnet. “I wish he could have been here for the design process, especially when looking at the Classic Leather, seeing the late ’80s and ’90s and the culmination of street culture and hip-hop and New York’s love of the Club C,” Baque said in a statement.

Awake NY x Reebok Classic Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Awake NY x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

For this collaboration, Awake NY delivered the Club C and Classic Leather in sandtrap and chalk hues,and added snake accents and the brand’s signature motif on heel, tongue label and sock liner.

Both the Awake NY x Reebok Club C and Classic Leather will retail for $120. The shoes will drop today via Awakenyclothing.com and then on Reebok.com on March 13.

Awake NY x Reebok Club C. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Awake NY x Reebok Classic Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.