Asics Joins the Digital World With its First-Ever NFT Shoe Collection 

Asics is taking their footwear to the digital world.

This week, Asics announced that it will be releasing an NFT collection — making Asics the first major sporting goods company to release a digital shoe. The big move aligns with the brand’s “long-term vision to push the boundaries of digital goods to inspire physical activity,” Asics shared in a press release.

The 189-piece Asics Sunrise Red Collection will consist of nine different Asics digital footwear products. Included in the drop are the customer favorites: Gel-Lyte III, Gel-Quantum 360, Metaracer — as well as flip-flops and sandals.

The shoes will be featured in a limited edition release made up of 20 NFTs per shoe. There will also be a Gold Edition release, which features each shoe in a metallic gold colorway with just one NFT per shoe.

While the NFT collection marks a major milestone for Asics, the company is also using the moment as a giveback opportunity.

The footwear will be released via a digital auction starting on July 15 at Asics.com, and auction proceeds will be reinvested back into the digital arts community through Asics’ new Digital Goods Artist-In-Residence Program.

This program will allow the brand to join forces with established and emerging digital artist to design the “next wave” of NFTs.

“In providing these artists with a platform to showcase their talent on a global stage, Asics will invite them to draw on their own sense of creativity and artistry to create digital products that bring to life Asics ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body,’ philosophy in the digital space,” Asics shared in a press release.

Joe Pace, Head of Business Development, Asics Running App, echoed similar sentiments, expressing: “At Asics we strive to be at the forefront of innovation in the sporting goods sector. So, while we are excited to drop the world’s first digital shoe release from a major sporting goods company, this is only the beginning. In coming together with some of the most creative and forward-thinking digital artists in the world through our new Artist-in-Residence program, our long-term vision is to push the boundaries of digital goods to inspire physical activity.”