Asics’ Earth Day Pack Includes 6 New Styles That Were Made Using Five Tons of Waste 

Asics turned waste into art with a new Earth Day Pack.

The line, which dropped on April 16 and is available in men’s and women’s sizing, is Asics most “planet-friendly cross-category collection,” the brand shared in a press release as it features six sneaker styles that were brought to life through the use of recycled materials.

For the pack, Asics took a circular manufacturing approach — a regenerative model that finds ways to use discarded materials. Through this technique, Asics used roughly five tons of textile waste, which is the equivalent to 25,000 t-shirts, the brand explained, to make the new shoes.

While the shoes are new, the silhouettes are familiar as the Earth Day Pack includes the beloved Asics running, court and Sportstyle shoes.

Related Asics' New Metaspeed Sky and Metaspeed Edge Are Made for an Athlete's Own Unique Running Style The Running Boom Continues: How Asics, New Balance and Saucony Plan to Win in 2021 Vivienne Westwood's New Asics Sneaker Is Inspired By Her Infamous 1974 'Sex' Collection

The pack updates the Gel-Nimbus 23, GT-1000 10, Glideride 2, Gel-Nimbus 23 and Tarther Blast with a re-engineered mesh that adjusts to the wearer’s foot, providing comfort and stability.

The Gel-Lyte III OG sneaker keeps its original retro shape, but is reimagined with recycled textiles at the upper and eco-leather overlays. As for the Skycourt, the sneaker takes influence from styles of the ’80s and ’90s, but is made new with a sockliner that was brought to life with a solution dyeing process that reduces carbon emissions and water usage.

Each kick comes in a cream/putty colorway, which is an earthy, neutral tone. The color choice was intentional as it requires less use of water, ink and dye. The shoes are also adorned with a sunflower logo and a seed graphic that represents Asics commitment to “planting seeds of a brighter future,” the footwear brand shared.

Select shoes from the pack are available now at Asics.com while the rest of the line will drop soon.

Of the eco-friendly pack, Asics president and COO Yasuhito Hirota said: “Since our founding in 1949, Asics’ purpose has been able to help people achieve a sound mind in a sound body. But for that, they need a sound earth to exercise on. That’s why we’re committed to playing our part in building a circular economy that helps reduce Co2 emissions and keep global warming at less than 1.5 degrees Celsius. By continuing to innovate the manufacturing process across all our product categories, we can help build a circular economy and mitigate the impact of climate change.”

Along with footwear, the pack also includes apparel.

Shop the available sneakers from Asics Earth Day Pack below.

CREDIT: Asics

To Buy: Asics Women’s Glideride 2, $150

CREDIT: Asics

To Buy: Asics Men’s GT-1000 10, $100