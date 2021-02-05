Altra Delivers Its Latest Tech-Loaded Daily Road Running Shoe

Already having several franchises that running fans love, Altra just revealed a fresh road-ready shoe that’s available now.

The performance-focused brand delivered its Rivera style today, a neutral model for men and women designed for daily training run use. And as with other Altra shoes, it’s loaded with proprietary tech.

For instance, the look features its acclaimed Altra Ego midsole cushioning, which was created to be lightweight, soft and responsive. The midsole sits atop an outsole that employs its neutral InnerFlex tech, which are grid-like grooves designed to offer flexibility and movement. The shoe also features the brand’s Balanced Cushioning platform, created to position the heel and forefoot at an equal distance from the ground, which Altra said encourages better alignment and form, as well as a low impact landing.

The gray and orange colorway of the Altra Rivera for men. CREDIT: Courtesy of Altra

The outsole of the Altra Rivera. CREDIT: Courtesy of Altra

Also, Altra employed its FootShape design on the Rivera for both comfort and stability. And for the female runner, Altra built the women’s version using its Fit4Her technology, which was made to cater to their specific foot needs.

The Altra Rivera is available now in several colorways in both men’s and women’s sizing via Altrarunning.com with a $130 retail price.

The white and coral colorway of the Altra Rivera for women. CREDIT: Courtesy of Altra

To Buy: Altra Rivera (Men’s), $130; Altrarunning.com

To Buy: Altra Rivera (Women’s), $130; Altrarunning.com

