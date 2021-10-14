Allbirds Reveals Its Debut Trail Running Shoe — and Its Eco-Friendly

Allbirds is getting into the trail running business.

Today, the brand revealed its debut off-road shoe, the Trail Runner SWT, an eco-friendly look Allbirds said is “powered by the natural performance properties of sugar, wool and tree” and created to perform on all terrains.

Runners in the Allbirds Trail Runner SWT in the “Telluride” (L) and “Natural Black” colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

To make the shoe ready for the trail, Allbirds equipped the look with a ripstop material made with merino wool and recycled polyester, which was used to ensure durability. Also, the Trail Runner SWT features FSC-certified natural rubber outsoles with lugs in a pattern that was inspired by mountain bike treads and its flexible, high-rebound SweetFoam midsoles.

From a design aesthetics standpoint, Allbirds said the shoe was created soft curved shapes that mimic jelly beans, which were incorporated to add a sense of playfulness, as well as a lug placement inspired by David Hockney pool paintings.

And the shoe went through rigorous testing. Allbirds said it was tested more than 2,000 miles by trail runners and hikers including decorated runners Jorge Maravilla and Iman Smith.

The Allbirds Trail Runner SWT arrives today via Allbirds.com, will come in men’s and women’s sizing and retail for $138. The core colorways are “Natural White” and “Natural Black,” and limited-edition iterations include “Telluride” and “Diablo.”

Allbirds Trail Runner SWT “Natural White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

The Allbirds Trail Runner SWT “Natural White” outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

The reveal of the Trail Runner SWT is the latest push into performance footwear, which began last year. After years of making lifestyle-focused shoes, Allbirds delivered its first-ever performance road running shoe in April 2020, dubbed the Dasher. The shoe was created using natural materials including its Sugarcane-based SweetFoam for its midsoles, eucalyptus and a reengineered version of its merino wool for the uppers.