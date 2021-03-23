Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Air Max Day 2021 

Nike has a lot in store for Air Max Day 2021.

For this year’s celebration, which is taking place on March 26 — on the anniversary of the Air Max’s release — Nike is launching an immersive virtual experience.

The day-long event will feature a list of events, including: creative workshops, panels, collection tours and exclusive content going live throughout the day. The celebration will also include guest appearances, product drops and musical performances.

This year’s event will also transport sneakerheads around the world as different aspects of the celebration will be happening in Istanbul, Barcelona, Milan, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Chicago, New York, Shanghai and other cities.

Viewers can tune into Berlin’s Air Max Evo music mashup challenge, attend a creative masterclass with Air Max mentors in Paris or talk speakers with a panel of “trailblazing women” in Dubai.

In addition to the Air Max Day Worldwide platform, SNKRS Live will host Air Max-focused conversations with Nike collaborators and designers.

Some content you can consume via SNKRS includes: “In the Nike Kitchen” hosted by AZ & Will Stowe from London; “Icons of Air” — also live from London, but with Skepta and “Air Max Archive,” which is airing from Beaverton and is hosted by Sophia Chang & Romy Samuel.

Participants can register for the big day at Nike.com.

As for the drops, Nike confirmed that the elusive Air Max 90 “Bacon” from 2006 is returning for Air Max Day, and to make this year’s celebrations even better for sneaker fans, the brand is dropping a new shoe — the Nike Air Max Pre-Day — on the day of the event.

The medial side of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Liquid Lime.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Max Pre-Day takes the brand’s design aesthetic from the late 1970s and combines it with fresh innovations to usher in the next era of Air. The signature design element of the Nike Air Max Pre-Day is its utilization of sustainable materials, including recycled polyester and synthetic suede. Completing the look is an outsole made with about thirteen percent of Nike’s repurposed Grind Rubber.

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day will release in the shoe’s inaugural “Liquid Lime” colorway on Air Max Day, which takes place on March 26, via the SNKRS app and at select global retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.