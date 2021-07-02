Your Ultimate Guide to Air Jordan Releases in 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Air Jordans have become one of the most iconic basketball shoes to date. Despite almost never making it off the ground (the Air Jordan 1 was actually banned by the NBA in the ’80s because it featured “non-regulation” colors), the series, which honors famed ball player Michael Jordan, has grown to include 12 different models with appeal even beyond the courts. In fact, countless celebrities like rapper A$AP Rocky and model Bella Hadid consider them street-style favorites.

In addition to new releases and special collaborations, Nike (who owns the Jordan brand) also frequently updates its classic Air Jordan silhouettes in new colorways, with offerings debuting each month on the SNEAKRS app.

To help you stay on top of every new launch, we’ve compiled all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about this year, all the way through March 2022. We’ll be updating this list regularly as more dates are confirmed, so make sure to keep checking back here.

July 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates

July 3 – Air Jordan 4 Tech White

July 3 – Air Jordan 1 Low (Black/Medium Grey/White)

July 8 – Air Jordan 13 Low GS Very Berry

July 10 – Air Jordan 3 Racer Blue

July 17 – Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG Electro Orange

July 29 – Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG SP

July 31 – Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist

August 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates

Aug. 1 – Air Jordan 1 Low OG (Orange/White/Black)

Aug. 7 – Air Jordan 1 High OG Pollen

Aug. 8 – Air Jordan 1 Low SNKRS Day

Aug. 12 – Air Jordan 1 High OG (Seafoam/Healing Orange/White)

Aug. 14 – Air Jordan 13 Obsidian

Aug. 17 – Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Brushstroke

Aug. 25 – Air Jordan 5 Retro Oreo

Aug. 28 – Air Jordan 4 Retro Lightning

Aug. 28 – Air Jordan 12 Retro Utility

Aug. 31 – Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shattered Backboard

September 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates

Sept. 4 – Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux

Sept. 9 – Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO

Sept. 9 – Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15

Sept. 11 – Air Jordan 1 OG Prototype

Sept. 25 – Air Jordan 5 Orange Blaze

October 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates

Oct. 2 – Air Jordan 4 Retro Red Thunder

Oct. 7 – Air Jordan 5 Retro WMNS Blue Bird

Oct. 9 – Air Jordan 12 Royalty

Oct. 23 – Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG (Black/Red)

Oct. 30 – Air Jordan 14 Winterized

Oct. 31 – Air Jordan 1 OG Patent Bred

Oct. 31 – Air Jordan 6 Low Day of the Dead

November 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates

Nov. 11 – Air Jordan 13 Low Singles Day

Nov. 20 – Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Bordeaux

Nov. 26 – Air Jordan 11 Animal Instinct

Nov. 27 – Air Jordan 6 Midnight Navy

Nov. 29 – Air Jordan 1 High OG Bred 2019

December 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates

Dec. 11 – Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey

Dec. 19 – Air Jordan 1 High OG Hand Crafted

Dec. 31 – Air Jordan 1 Element (Sail/Light Bone/College Grey/Black)

Dec. 31 – Air Jordan 1 Element (Black/Chile Red/Particle Grey/Sail)

January 2022 Air Jordan Release Dates

Jan. 15 – Air Jordan 1 Retro OG High Dark Marina Blue

Jan. 31 – Air Jordan 13 University Gold

February 2022 Air Jordan Release Dates

Feb. 5 – Air Jordan 4 Infrared

Feb. 12 – Air Jordan 5 Racer Blue

Feb. 19 – Air Jordan 12 Playoff

March 2022 Air Jordan Release Dates