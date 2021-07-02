Your Ultimate Guide to Air Jordan Releases in 2021

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Air Jordans have become one of the most iconic basketball shoes to date. Despite almost never making it off the ground (the Air Jordan 1 was actually banned by the NBA in the ’80s because it featured “non-regulation” colors), the series, which honors famed ball player Michael Jordan, has grown to include 12 different models with appeal even beyond the courts. In fact, countless celebrities like rapper A$AP Rocky and model Bella Hadid consider them street-style favorites.
In addition to new releases and special collaborations, Nike (who owns the Jordan brand) also frequently updates its classic Air Jordan silhouettes in new colorways, with offerings debuting each month on the SNEAKRS app.
To help you stay on top of every new launch, we’ve compiled all the Air Jordan release dates you need to know about this year, all the way through March 2022. We’ll be updating this list regularly as more dates are confirmed, so make sure to keep checking back here.
July 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates
- July 3 – Air Jordan 4 Tech White
- July 3 – Air Jordan 1 Low (Black/Medium Grey/White)
- July 8 – Air Jordan 13 Low GS Very Berry
- July 10 – Air Jordan 3 Racer Blue
- July 17 – Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG Electro Orange
- July 29 – Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG SP
- July 31 – Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist
August 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates
- Aug. 1 – Air Jordan 1 Low OG (Orange/White/Black)
- Aug. 7 – Air Jordan 1 High OG Pollen
- Aug. 8 – Air Jordan 1 Low SNKRS Day
- Aug. 12 – Air Jordan 1 High OG (Seafoam/Healing Orange/White)
- Aug. 14 – Air Jordan 13 Obsidian
- Aug. 17 – Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Brushstroke
- Aug. 25 – Air Jordan 5 Retro Oreo
- Aug. 28 – Air Jordan 4 Retro Lightning
- Aug. 28 – Air Jordan 12 Retro Utility
- Aug. 31 – Air Jordan 1 Low OG Shattered Backboard
September 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates
- Sept. 4 – Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux
- Sept. 9 – Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO
- Sept. 9 – Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15
- Sept. 11 – Air Jordan 1 OG Prototype
- Sept. 25 – Air Jordan 5 Orange Blaze
October 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates
- Oct. 2 – Air Jordan 4 Retro Red Thunder
- Oct. 7 – Air Jordan 5 Retro WMNS Blue Bird
- Oct. 9 – Air Jordan 12 Royalty
- Oct. 23 – Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG (Black/Red)
- Oct. 30 – Air Jordan 14 Winterized
- Oct. 31 – Air Jordan 1 OG Patent Bred
- Oct. 31 – Air Jordan 6 Low Day of the Dead
November 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates
- Nov. 11 – Air Jordan 13 Low Singles Day
- Nov. 20 – Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Bordeaux
- Nov. 26 – Air Jordan 11 Animal Instinct
- Nov. 27 – Air Jordan 6 Midnight Navy
- Nov. 29 – Air Jordan 1 High OG Bred 2019
December 2021 Air Jordan Release Dates
- Dec. 11 – Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey
- Dec. 19 – Air Jordan 1 High OG Hand Crafted
- Dec. 31 – Air Jordan 1 Element (Sail/Light Bone/College Grey/Black)
- Dec. 31 – Air Jordan 1 Element (Black/Chile Red/Particle Grey/Sail)
January 2022 Air Jordan Release Dates
- Jan. 15 – Air Jordan 1 Retro OG High Dark Marina Blue
- Jan. 31 – Air Jordan 13 University Gold
February 2022 Air Jordan Release Dates
- Feb. 5 – Air Jordan 4 Infrared
- Feb. 12 – Air Jordan 5 Racer Blue
- Feb. 19 – Air Jordan 12 Playoff
March 2022 Air Jordan Release Dates
- March 5 – Air Jordan 6 UNC