The Air Jordan 8 ‘Oregon Ducks’ PE Is Being Auctioned Off on StockX

Although previous Air Jordan “Oregon Ducks” styles were reserved for select student-athletes and the faculty members of the University of Oregon Athletics program, sneaker fans will actually have the opportunity to acquire the school’s latest player-exclusive colorway.

Available today at 12 p.m. ET via StockX’s direct-to-consumer product release platform DropX is an exclusive drop of the Air Jordan 8 “Oregon Ducks.” This iteration as well as the silhouettes were designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield, Nike’s current Vice President for Design and Special Projects, who was also a former Oregon Ducks student-athlete.

This iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe was designed specifically for the Oregon Ducks football team and unlike previous “Oregon Ducks” styles, the Ducks head featured on the tongue’s “Fighting Duck” chenille logo comes in black instead of the traditional white-based color scheme to celebrate the school’s Black student-athletes. The shoe dons a gray-based upper that’s coupled with white leather overlays including the signature cross strap at the midfoot while green accents cover the sock liner and midsole.

“They think it’s really strong,” Hatfield said about this Air Jordan 8 colorway. “So it’s a really good indicator that this will be not just another limited edition Oregon Jordan, but maybe one of the better ones we’ve ever done.”

Only 100 pairs of the Air Jordan 8 “Oregon Ducks” will be able for bidding starting today at 12 p.m. ET at StockX.com.

In related Air Jordan news, the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Atmosphere” will be released on Dec. 22 via SNKRS for $170.

The Air Jordan 8 PE “Oregon Ducks.” CREDIT: Courtesy of the University of Oregon