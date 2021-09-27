Leaked Images of the Air Jordan 6 ‘UNC’ Have Surfaced

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand has delivered several new iterations of the Air Jordan 6 this year and it appears that trend will continue in 2022.

Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a first look at the Jordan 6 “UNC,” a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s expected to hit shelves in spring ’22. The pair gets its color scheme and “UNC” name from the University of North Carolina, which is the alma mater of the NBA great.

The shoe’s look is executed with a light blue suede as the base of the upper while premium white leather panels appear on the heel counter and on the overlay panels at the midfoot. Adding to the look are navy accents covering the shoe’s sock liner, lace lock and the heel’s pull tab. The shoe’s standout detail is the patch on the heel that reads “Quality products inspired by the greatest basketball player ever.” Completing the look is a white and navy midsole and a translucent outsole.

Although a first look at the Air Jordan 6 “UNC” was shared on social media, the release info for the style has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand but @zSneakerheadz is reporting that the shoe will be available in spring ’22 in full-family sizing.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand is releasing the fall-ready Air Jordan 5 “Orange Blaze” this Saturday on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $190 price tag.