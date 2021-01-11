Update: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET

After info of the reported upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Carmine” release hit social media in June 2020, images of the shoe have been shared.

Instagram account @zsneakerheadz shared two sets of images (including one taken by user @miadaddy ) of the upcoming release. The shoe is executed with white and red uppers — the latter color being referred to as carmine — and hits of black throughout. It also features Nike Air branding on the heel, which is a nod to its original launch in 1991.

According to @zsneakerheadz, it will release in full-family sizing on Feb. 13. However, at time of publication, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed if the Air Jordan 6 “Carmine” is scheduled to release.

Michael Jordan’s first championship sneaker is reportedly returning in one of its original colorways.

According to social media sneaker leakers @DJFolk and @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 6 “Carmine” will return on Feb. 13, 2021, which is also 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend that is set to take place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The color scheme is best known for its bold red upper that’s paired with red overlays. The upcoming release is also expected to incorporate “Nike Air” branding on the heel true to the original launch. It’s also worth noting that next year will also mark the 30th anniversary since the model debuted in 1991.

The Air Jordan 6 was the sneaker that MJ wore en-route to his first championship when he and his Chicago Bulls squad faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in 1991. The design of the shoe was inspired by MJ’s Porsche 911 sports car while specific elements including the two holes on the tongue and the heel tab inspired by a car’s spoiler help wearers put on the shoes more easily.

Given its distant release date, Jordan Brand hasn’t confirmed the launch details for the 2021 Air Jordan 6 “Carmine,” but it is reportedly slated to drop on Feb. 13, 2021 for $225. It will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, Dior has confirmed that its upcoming “Air Dior” collection will release on July 8 while the Air Jordan 1 collab will launch through an exclusive online experience.