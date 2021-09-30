The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 5 ‘Bluebird’ Debuts Next Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the Air Jordan 5 is releasing next month and this time, it will be available exclusively for female sneaker fans.

Jordan Brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS app that the “Bluebird” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature basketball shoe is releasing next week.

The latest look dons a light blue color scheme predominantly on the premium suede upper, which replaces the traditional leather construction that was featured on many of the previous releases of the silhouette. Giving this style a luxurious feel is the metallic silver tongue as well as a satin sock liner. Adding to the look are silver Jumpman branding embroidered on the heel. Completing the look is a blue and silver “Air”-cushioned midsole and an icy blue translucent outsole.

“The Air Jordan 5 brings back an original inspired by WWII fighter planes. It features the same iconic profile, genuine leather elements and a fabric sleeve for a snug, comfortable fit. Freshly updated with a sky blue suede upper and an icy outsole, these kicks sing a song for winter,” the brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 5 Women’s “Bluebird” will be released on Oct. 7 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will. come with a $190 price tag.

