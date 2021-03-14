Jordan Brand Confirms the Air Jordan 5 ‘Stealth’ Is Releasing This Month

Update: March 14, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. ET

After images leaked of the Air Jordan 5 “Stealth” late last year, Jordan Brand confirmed that the shoe is releasing this month.

The Air Jordan 5 “Stealth” will arrive via the SNKRS app on March 27 at 10 a.m. ET in full-family sizing. Sizing for adults will retail for $190, big kids’ sizing will come with a $140 price tag, little kids’ sizing will retail for $80 and toddler sizing will cost $60 at retail.

The Air Jordan 5 “Stealth” colorway made its debut in 2006, and Jordan Brand confirmed this will resemble the first release but with some “subtle twists.” It will feature white leather uppers with reflective silver tongues, and hits of black and blue throughout.

Air Jordan 5 “Stealth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heels of the Air Jordan 5 “Stealth.”

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 “Stealth.”

A look from above the Air Jordan 5 “Stealth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

What We Originally Reported on Dec. 29, 2020

A popular Air Jordan 5 Retro colorway is getting a makeover in 2021.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming “Stealth 2.0” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe in grade-school sizing on Instagram this week, as well as its launch info.

The original Air Jordan 5 “Stealth” released in October 2006 and it features a white leather upper that’s paired with blue and gray accents on the midsole. However, this latest pair dons a similar color scheme with a leather upper in white but switches things up with a predominantly gray and black midsole, while blue hits cover the Jumpman logo on the tongue, sock liner and outsole. Classic Air Jordan 5 details are found on this upcoming pair including the lace locks, plastic netting on the sides and the translucent outsoles.

According to the Instagram post, the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Stealth 2.0” will hit shelves on March 27, 2021, and will be available in full-family sizing.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until March 2021 to pick up the 2.0 version of the “Stealth” Air Jordan 5, the original 2006 variation is available on the resale market now.

On StockX, the average resale price for the shoe is around $247 at time of publication, with the lowest asking price at $277 for a men’s size 9 and a high of $582 for a men’s size 8.5.

The look is also available on GOAT with the lowest asking price at $295 for a men’s size 9.5 and the highest asking price at $440 for a men’s size 8.5