Images of This Year’s Air Jordan 5 ‘Oreo’ Release Surface

A popular Air Jordan 5 style appears to be making its way back to sneaker shelves soon.

Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” on Instagram yesterday and in the post’s caption revealed that the shoe will release next month. Jordan Brand first released this “Oreo” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe in November 2013 and while the pair features the same name as the popular sandwich cookie, there’s no connection between the two entities.

The Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” features a premium black suede upper that’s contrasted by a white sock liner while clear netting makes an appearance on both the tongue and side panels. Rounding out the look is the white foam midsole and a blue translucent outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” will be released in full-family sizing on Sept. 11 but the launch info has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In addition to the forthcoming release, the brand also reissued the beloved Jordan 5 “Raging Bull” in April along with a new “Orange Blaze” makeup of the shoe set to drop next month via SNKRS.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next month to buy a pair, the 2013 version of the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” is available now in the secondary market.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price at the time of publication is $240 for a men’s size 12.5 and a high bid of $386 for a men’s size 11.