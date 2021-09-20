Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 5 ‘Orange Blaze’ Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand is giving the iconic Air Jordan 5 a bold new look this fall season.

The athletic giant confirmed via Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that the “Orange Blaze” makeup of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves next week.

The shoe features a sail-based color scheme on the premium leather upper and unlike traditional Jordan 5 styles, the ankle collar is constructed of a netted mesh material also seen on the side panels. The shoe’s standout details are the 3M reflective silver tongue that’s paired with an “Orange Blaze” Jumpman logo and a matching orange midsole with speckled shark teeth towards the forefoot. Rounding out the look is a translucent outsole with a red logo underneath.

“Featuring hues perfect for fall, the Air Jordan 5 “Orange Blaze” is ready to light up those crisp nights,” the sportswear brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

The Air Jordan 5 “Orange Blaze” style will be released on Oct. 2 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand stockists for a retail price of $190.

In related Air Jordan news, longtime Jordan collaborator Travis Scott reportedly has two new Air Jordan 1 collabs dropping in 2022. Prior to the release of the reported sneaker project, Billie Eilish also has a Jordan 1 KO and Jordan 15 collab coming soon.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 “Orange Blaze.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 “Orange Blaze.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 5 “Orange Blaze.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 5 “Orange Blaze.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike