Air Jordan 5 Low ‘Chinese New Year’ Is Releasing This Month

Jordan Brand is celebrating 2021’s Chinese New Year with a new Air Jordan 5 Low colorway coming soon.

The brand confirmed the “Chinese New Year” Jordan 5 Retro Low will drop toward the end of this month. The iconic Michael Jordan signature sneaker features a low-cut canvas upper in a sail color scheme that can be worn away through wear revealing festive hues and designs linked to the annual holiday. Adding to the look are clear panels on the sides and tongue, as well as bold red hits covering the tongue and sock liner. A decorative patch appears on the heel, and the look is completed with sail midsoles and translucent outsoles.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Chinese New Year” will be released exclusively in men’s sizing via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Jan. 23. The shoe will retail for $215.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The toe box of the Air Jordan 5 Retro Low “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the brand will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Starfish” in full-family sizing this Saturday. It will be available on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists for $190 in men’s sizing, $140 in big kids’ sizing, $80 in little kids’ sizing and $60 in toddler sizing.