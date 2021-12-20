Air Jordan 5 ‘Easter’ Is Reportedly Releasing in April 2022

The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.

With only a few days left in this year, early looks at upcoming Air Jordan styles for 2022 have begun to circulate on social media including a Jordan 5 colorway to celebrate Easter.

Images of the unreleased Air Jordan 5 “Easter” colorway were shared on Instagram by @Apolloluo1976 and @zSneakerheadz this week along with early release info of the upcoming style.

The shoe wears a bevy of pastel colors including a predominantly pink leather upper that’s offset by light purple accents on the midfoot’s mesh netting, shoelaces, and sock liner. Adding to the look is a light purple midsole along with the shark teeth design at the forefoot donning a yellow hue with green speckled accents. Rounding out the design is a green translucent outsole.

According to the leaker accounts, the shoe will be accompanied by special packaging but specific details about what may be included in the packaging weren’t revealed.

The Air Jordan 5 “Easter” will reportedly hit shelves sometime in April ’22 at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand stores for a retail price of $210. Although @zSneakerheadz revealed the info on Instagram, the release has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, three new Air Jordan 1 styles are releasing this month. The drops kick off with the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High “Atmosphere” colorway arriving on Wednesday. The releases continue with the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low and the Air Jordan 1 High “Patent Bred” launching on Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, respectively. All three pairs will be released via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High Women’s “Atmosphere.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike