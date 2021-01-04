A New Air Jordan 4 Reminiscent of a Classic Style Is Reportedly Releasing in May

Jordan Brand is reportedly giving the classic Air Jordan 4 a new look in 2021.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @zSneakerheadz gave sneaker fans a preview of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe in the forthcoming “White/Tech Grey/Black/Fire Red” color scheme, which is reportedly expected to make its debut in May. According to the account, the latest pair is inspired by the original “Fire Red” and “White Cement” Jordan 4 iterations, as well as the “Oreo” retro make up.

Given its far off launch date, a Photoshop rendering shared by the aforementioned account revealed a Jordan 4 Retro executed with a white leather upper and contrasting black accents on the wings tabs, tongue and heel tab. Adding to the design is the iconic speckled cement color scheme that appears predominantly on the midsole, while a black outsole completes the look.

Although @zSneakerheadz revealed that this latest iteration Air Jordan 4 is releasing in full-family sizing on May 29 with men’s sizes retailing for $190, the launch has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand at time of publication.

Watch on FN

Jordan Brand has already confirmed a handful of new Air Jordan styles dropping in spring ’21 and to kick off the releases is the “Starfish” Air Jordan 13 arriving via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Jan. 16 for $190.

In related Air Jordan news, rap megastar Travis Scott was spotted in an unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low collab this week, but neither Scott or Jordan Brand has confirmed that the shoe is releasing to the public.