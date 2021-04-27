The Air Jordan 4 ‘University Blue’ Drops Days Before Its Release Date on Stadium Goods

One of the more anticipated sneaker releases of this week is the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue” scheduled to drop this Thursday but for fans who can’t wait for the retail release, pairs are already available at select resale stores including at Stadium Goods.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the Nike SNKRS app that the latest “University Blue” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe is releasing on Thursday for $200. According to the shoe’s product description on the app, this iteration of the Air Jordan 4 is inspired by a player-exclusive makeup created for one of the country’s leading institutions, and while it wasn’t specifically referenced, the color scheme matches MJ’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

Bright blue suede covers a majority of the shoe’s upper including on the tongue and side netting while cement gray accents appear on the overlay panels and heel tab. The aforementioned gray hue makes its way onto the midsole and outsole.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until Thursday to buy a pair, Stadium Goods is selling a wide range of sizes right now. For instance, the lowest ask for the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue” at the time of publication is at $775 for a men’s size 9 and upwards of $1,135 for men’s sizes 8, 8.5, 9.5 as well as 11 to 13.

If you’re not willing to pay a hefty price tag for an early pair, the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue” is launching this Thursday via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200.

The Air Jordan 4 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Air Jordan 4 “University Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike