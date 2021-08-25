The Air Jordan 4 ‘Tour Yellow’ Is Releasing in Full-Family Sizing This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordan Brand is reissuing a beloved Air Jordan 4 style this week.

The sportswear brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” will hit shelves this week in sizing for the entire family.

This iteration of Michael Jordan’s popular signature basketball shoe debuted in 2006 and is the first time the style is releasing since the initial drop. The shoe is often referred to as the “Lightning” colorway due to its similarities to its electrical counterpart. The upper features a bold yellow nubuck leather upper and is contrasted by gray and black eyelets. Adding to the look is a metallic silver Jumpman branding on the heel, a white midsole, and a gray outsole.

The Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” will be released this Saturday on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The adults’ version of the shoe will retail for $220. In addition, the style will be available in big kids’ sizing ($150), little kids’ sizing ($80) and toddler sizing ($60).

In related Jordan Brand news, the sportswear brand gave fans a preview in June of what Air Jordan styles are dropping this fall and one of the pair includes the return of the popular Air Jordan 5 “Oreo.”

