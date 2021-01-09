Air Jordan 4 ‘Lightning’ Is Reportedly Returning This Summer

A popular Air Jordan 4 style may be returning to sneaker stores this summer.

Sneaker leak Instagram account @zSneakerheadz shared an image of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball shoe in the coveted “Lightning” colorway on Instagram yesterday, a style that initially released in August 2006. According to the aforementioned account, the pair is reportedly returning in August.

The shoe features a predominantly yellow nubuck upper that’s coupled with black netting on the midfoot and tongue, while gray overlays appear on the sides. Adding to the bold look are yellow shoelaces, a gray tongue tag with a white Jumpman branding and a yellow heel tab. Capping off the shoe is a white midsole and black outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Lightning” will be released on Aug. 7, 2021, and will include special packaging. The shoe is dropping in men’s and grade school sizing with the men’s pair expected to come with a $220 price tag. Although the launch details were shared by the aforementioned account on Instagram, the release has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

For sneaker fans who aren’t interested in waiting a few months for a pair, the 2006 version is available on the resale market now.

StockX at the time of press has a limited size run available including in a men’s size 8.5 as well as men’s size 9 to 12 that are currently reselling for an average price of $2,562.

On GOAT, the shoe is available for as low as $1,500 for a men’s size 11.5 and as high as $3,800 for a men’s size 11.