The Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

Fans of the Air Jordan 4 will reportedly have a new colorway of the shoe to look forward to next year.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has revealed that Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball shoe will release in a classic “Infrared” makeup in February 2022. Given its far off launch date, an early look at the style has yet to surface but the account has provided a mock-up depiction of the shoe to give fans an idea of what to expect ahead of the release.

The shoe features a dark gray upper that’s contrasted by a light gray overlay panel at the toe box while black accents cover the mesh panels, heel counter, and sock liner. The shoe’s standout details are the bright red hits on the eyelets as well as the Jumpman branding on the tongue. The look is finished off with a two-tone black and white midsole and a gray outsole.

At the time of publication, the release info for the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand but according to @zSneakerheadz, the shoe will hit shelves in full-family sizing on Feb. 5, 2022 via SNKRS and at Jordan Brand stockists.

Prior to the launch of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared,” Jordan Brand has announced what Air Jordan styles are dropping this fall season including a women’s-exclusive “Shimmer” colorway of the shoe arriving via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers this Saturday. In addition, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” inspired by the classic Jordan 7 makeup is also dropping in September.